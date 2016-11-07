BEAUMONT — A temporary break from the rains is possible Monday, however a stalling front will enhance rainfall across the area by mid-week…

Fewer showers across SE Texas this evening as the main culprit (upper-level low pressure) begins to move out of the state. And a much drier day is possible Monday, however afternoon temperatures will climb back into the upper 80’s, possibly 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Tuesday.

Late Wednesday, a front will stall to our north which will enhance rainfall across the area which could last through Saturday with above-normal chances.

Triangle Tonight: 30% coverage of showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and humid. Low near: 73° Beaumont, 72° Orange and 74° at Port Arthur. Winds: South becoming Variable 2-5 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: 30% coverage of showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and humid. Low near: 72°. Winds: South 2-5 mph.

Triangle Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thundershowers. High near: 89° Beaumont, 88° Orange and 89° at Port Arthur. Winds: Variable becoming South 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. High near: 88°. Winds: South to Southwest 2-5 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(9/25): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 88°. Winds: Variable becoming South 2-7 mph.

Wednesday(9/26): Cloudy, humid with a 70% coverage of rain and thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 87°. Winds: Variable 2-5 mph.

Thursday(9/27): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 86°. Winds: Variable becoming East 2-5 mph.

Friday(9/28) Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 72°. High near: 86°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Saturday(9/29): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 73°. High near: 88°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Sunday(9/30): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of rain/thundershowers . Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

