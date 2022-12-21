Fireplace, chimney safety tips ahead of arctic blast

If you’re planning to use a fireplace that's been sitting all year, experts are stressing you take the proper safety precautions.

HOUSTON — With an arctic blast approaching the Houston area and dropping temperatures to below-freezing, we know many are going to be doing their best to stay warm.

Things get busy at Brushers Chimneys when the temperatures drop.

"A lot of our customers, a lot of people are calling in. They remember what happened 2 years ago when we had the freeze,” said Mariam Rozenbaum.

Rozenbaum said one of the most important things to do before lighting your fireplace is to make sure your damper or flue is open and cleared.

“Think about it like black charcoal that can catch on fire and then your house can light on fire. You want to make sure your flue is free of nests, leaves, creosote,” she said.

Additional steps for chimney Safety:

Get a yearly chimney inspection

Make sure the top of the chimney is free and clear

Have a chimney cap installed on all of the flues

Clear out old ashes

Don’t use lighter fluid or charcoal grill lighter

The Houston Fire Department is also warning of the dangers of carbon monoxide. The agency stresses the importance of putting a fire out before going to bed and having the proper safety detectors.

"If you don’t have a carbon monoxide detector or smoke detector reach out to the fire department. We can assist you in acquiring one of those,” said Houston Fire Chief, Samuel Pena.

Rozenbaum said if see or smell smoke coming into your home, it's time to call a professional.

"The best way is always to be safe so we don’t have any chimney fires,” she said.