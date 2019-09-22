KOUNTZE, Texas — The evacuation order issued for parts of Hardin County has been lifted as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

The office of Judge Wayne McDaniel announced the order was lifted as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Imelda begin to recede in the communities of Countrywood/Pinewood Estates in Sour Lake. Floodwaters continue to lower in Rose Hill Acres and unincorporated Hardin County south of Lumberton.

The evacuation order was in place for all flood-prone and already flooded areas of Hardin County, specifically the neighborhoods of Pinewood Estates and Countrywood Estates located in Sour Lake, Hardin County, Texas 77659 as well as the Town of Rose Hill Acres, Keith Road and Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton.

Highway 105 to Beaumont from Sour Lake remains closed due to flooding and TxDOT expects it to remain closed through Monday morning.

Hardin County officials said they are working to determine how debris will be handled and hope to have an answer Sunday or early Monday.

Several school districts in the area are closed through part of next week, including Hamshire-Fannett, which is closed all of next week. Click here for a complete list of school closings in southeast Texas.

If your home has flood damage and you don't know where to begin, here are the first steps you should take.

Be careful entering your home: If possible, wear protective shoes and clothing.

If possible, wear protective shoes and clothing. Document the damage: Take lots of pictures and jot down notes.

Take lots of pictures and jot down notes. Contact Entergy: If outlets and fuse boxes got wet, don't touch them until you get the OK.

If outlets and fuse boxes got wet, don't touch them until you get the OK. Drying out: Remove all standing water and clean surfaces with bleach.

Remove all standing water and clean surfaces with bleach. Beware of mold: It can form 24 to 48 hours after a flood.

If you have flood insurance, file a claim with your insurance company. An insurance adjuster will come to inspect your home. You will work with the adjuster on what your policy covers.