BEAUMONT, Texas — It was a hotel stay some guests say they will never forget.

As the rain from Tropical Storm Imelda began flooding Beaumont, one of the city's largest hotels was the first to take on water.

Richard Hullender was visiting Beaumont from New Orleans. He says he woke up to find water rising in the hotel lobby.

"Not only was the water rising in the hotel lobby — it was about 2 1/2 feet deep by late morning — the interstate was also flooded and shut down,” Hullender said.

Barry Marks, Senior Vice President of MCM Family of Hotels, says the Elegante experienced flood damage during Harvey, but Tropical Storm Imelda’s impact was the worst.

"There have been minor issues at the hotel caused by heavy rain, but nothing like this," Marks says. As a result of Imelda, the hotel is replacing 4 feet of damaged interior walls and other building necessities.

Much of the first floor is without carpet, which leaves places like the ballroom and other common areas bare.

Carpet in some areas of the hotel are expected to be repaired as early as next week. Other carpeted areas may take up to six months.

The onsite Starbucks is currently out of order due to the barista's need of new kitchen appliances.

The Elegante's specialty areas, such as the Veranda and the Getaway day spa, are being completely remodeled. The two are expected to take the longest to get back to the way they were.

Through their own recovery, the hotel is finding ways to still give back.

The MCM Elegante Hotel Beaumont partnered with three local organizations to support relief efforts from Imelda.

Donations will be distributed among Southeast Texas Emergency Relief Fund, United Aide program of Southeast Texas and Team Rubicon.

The hotel is aiming to complete almost all construction by Thanksgiving.

Despite flood damage on the first floor, guests are able to stay in rooms on the second floor and above during reconstruction.

"We’ve been almost full in our hotel," said general manager Bill Bianchi. "Our restaurant is still open. You can still get a drink and watch TV."

