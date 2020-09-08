x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

weather

5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles North Carolina

It was the largest earthquake to hit the state since 1916, when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland, the weather service said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you feel that? 

According to Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported near Sparta, North Carolina Sunday morning at around 8 a.m. 

Sunday's tremor was the location of Saturday's 2.3 magnitude earthquake. 

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Service said the quake’s epicenter was about 2.5 miles (four kilometers) southeast of Sparta.

Panovich said this would be the biggest quake in North Carolina since the 5.1 magnitude quake in 1916 near Asheville. Panovich said Saturday's 2.6 magnitude, in the same location, was a foreshock. 

"I would expect many small aftershocks over the next few days," Panovich said.

Contributing information from the Associated Press. 