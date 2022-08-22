DFW Weather: Flash flood warnings issued for Dallas, Tarrant counties as rain causes flooding and road closures across North Texas

Rains are still coming down across Dallas-Fort Worth, with the highest totals in eastern Dallas County and pools forming on roads throughout the region.

DALLAS — A flash flood warning remains in effect for Dallas County through 10 a.m. Monday, but the overnight storms have already brought deep pooling, and morning commute headaches aplenty, to roads throughout North Texas.

More than seven inches of rain fell over DFW Airport overnight, with the City of Balch Springs -- located just east of Dallas -- reporting more than 10 inches of rain in just a few hours.

Cars across the Metroplex can be seen stranded on the sides of roads, seemingly in the wake of drivers attempting -- and failing -- to drive through flooded stretches of road.

Balch Springs

In Balch Springs, the rain has led to power outages and reports of flooding Arrowdell Road at Hickory Creek. The city has opened the Balch Springs Recreation Center as a shelter in the meantime.

Homes are taking on water in Balch Springs💔 @wfaa pic.twitter.com/JTYg4vCU4Y — Sydney Persing (@sydneypersing) August 22, 2022

Dallas

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Dallas County until 1 p.m. Monday.

Dallas ISD said some buses may be delayed as they navigate through the city.

For any questions about DISD transportation, the district urges parents to call 972-925-4BUS.

Ground stops have been issued at both Dallas Love Field and Dallas Fort Worth International airports due to storms. At DAL, the ground stop is until 9:15 a.m. with a medium chance it could be extended. At DFW, the ground stop is until 10:15 a.m. with a medium chance it could be extended.

Dallas Police said it was responding to several high water calls in the city.

"Be prepared to find alternate routes today," tweeted Dallas Police.

Drivers be alert!

ALWAYS avoid high water on roadways.

These are the high water calls we have right now in the city of Dallas.

Be prepared to find alternate routes today.

Be safe. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/th06Y9wnkH — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) August 22, 2022

According to Dallas Fire & Rescue, crews have responded to roughly 200 high water incidents since Sunday night.

.@DallasFireRes_q told me they’ve responded to roughly 200 high water incidents since 11 pm Sunday.



That include incidents where swift water rescue boats were needed…& also incidents where no boats were needed.



DFR: Many of the calls are people stuck in stalled vehicles. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/SMkz5gwenH — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) August 22, 2022

Interstate Highway 635 and Scyene have been closed due to high water.

DART

Dallas Area Rapid Transit has also sent out a notice warning rides that both its bus and light rail services could be delayed this morning due to flooding concerns.

Duncanville

The City of Duncanville, meanwhile, is warning families that its school buses could see delays this morning because of the rains.

Fort Worth

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Tarrant County until 1 p.m. Monday.

In Fort Worth, MedStar reported that it responded to at least 23 crashes overnight and conducted at least one water rescue.

Roads across North Texas are experiencing backups due to weather-related concerns.

According to Fort Worth Fire, crews are responding to 25 high water investigations.

Remember: As it's difficult to determine the depth of flooding on roads, officials recommend drivers never proceed through pools with their cars. In situations where that's unavoidable, here's what officials recommend you do.

DFW rainfall records to note:

*Daily record rainfall two days in a row (Sunday/Monday)

*Third wettest August on record

*Wettest month since May 2019 (8.15")

*August 2022 is the only month this year to receive above normal rainfall#wfaaweather #iamup #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/7PyHN9qnJV — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) August 22, 2022

Henderson County

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Henderson County until 2:30 p.m.

Johnson County

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Johnson County including Burleson, Cleburne and Keene until 1:15 p.m.

TEXRail

TEXRail is operating at reduced speeds due to safety.

"Riders can expect delays throughout the day as the rain continues," the TEXRail.