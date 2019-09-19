HOUSTON — First responders did their best to rescue people from a submerged vehicle on Will Clayton near 59.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies dove into the water to try and save them.

They were able to pull out two people. We’re waiting to learn their conditions.

The third victim was unconscious when they found him.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the man, believed to be 40 to 50 years old.

He was rushed by ambulance to an area hospital but he later died.

This is the first death related to Tropical Depression Imelda in the Houston area.

A man in Jefferson County was electrocuted when he was trying to move his horse to higher ground.

Harris County have responded to more than 350 high-water rescues Thursday alone.

