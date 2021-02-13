City of Beaumont to temporarily distribute groundwater due to ‘extreme cold weather’

The reintroduction of the well water into the distribution system could result in some noticeable changes to the water.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont is turning their wells back on due to a potential high-water demand as extreme cold weather approaches. The move will allow more water to be pumped throughout the city.

The City has had the wells turned off as repairs were being made. The reintroduction of the groundwater into the distribution system could result in some noticeable changes to the water.

A different odor, taste and color of the water may occur but does not pose a health risk, according to a release from the City of Beaumont.

“The groundwater, or well water, source contains sulfur compounds such as sulfates and hydrogen sulfide that the surface water from our Pine Street plant does not,” according to a news release.

The sulfur content may result in odor and taste changes but doesn’t indicate poor water quality, the release says.

Reactivating the wells may cause water discoloration due to minerals in the water, which also doesn’t pose a health risk, the release says.

The City normally flushes areas with water discoloration by opening fire hydrants, but since extreme temperatures are expected, they’re trying to maintain enough water pressure for distribution.

