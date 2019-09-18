A tornado was spotted Wednesday afternoon in Chambers County.
Anthony Garcia shared a video of the tornado moving through a Mont Belvieu around 5:30 p.m.
A photo by KHOU 11 viewer Brian Lockwood showed the small tornado touched down near North Main Street near 1942.
Tropical Depression Imelda sparked a tornado warning Wednesday as it slowly continued to move northeast.
