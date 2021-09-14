Watch: Live cameras show waves, wind brought by Tropical Storm Nicolas

These live cameras will give you a glimpse of the storm from different areas along the coast.

TEXAS, USA — Our Hurricane Headquarters and the National Hurricane Center are keeping a close eye on the Gulf of Mexico and what is now Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Nicholas is now a tropical storm again after making landfall overnight as a hurricane. It's expected to continue to have a significant impact in Southeast Texas, especially along the coast.

These live cameras will give you a glimpse of the storm from different areas along the coast.

Galveston

Corpus Christi

South Padre Island