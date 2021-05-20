NOAA forecasters predict up to 20 named storms for 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

A normal season typically brings 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

HOUSTON — Hurricane season is around the corner and for us Houstonians, it's definitely not a time we look forward to. And we wish there was some good news to share about what to expect this year, but unfortunately, we're looking at another busy season.

On Thursday, forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (better known as NOAA) predicted a 60 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 30 percent chance of a near-normal season, and a 10 percent chance of a below-normal season.

But a slither of good news, this year's hurricane season is not anticipated to produce the historic level of storm activity seen last year, according to NOAA.

What to expect for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

The NOAA said an average hurricane season produces 14 named storms -- seven of which can become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

The NOAA said they are 70 percent confident that 2021 will likely produce between 13 to 20 named storms with six to 10 of these storms likely becoming hurricanes, including three to five major hurricanes.

“Now is the time for communities along the coastline as well as inland to get prepared for the dangers that hurricanes can bring,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “The experts at NOAA are poised to deliver life-saving early warnings and forecasts to communities, which will also help minimize the economic impacts of storms.”

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season does not officially begin until June 1, but KHOU 11 meteorologists are already tracking the first disturbance of the season.

The system is far in the Atlantic and is not a threat to the U.S. East or Gulf Coasts. Although its chances of further development have increased.

Tropical Update: Our spot (red X) in the open Atlantic now has a 90% chance of becoming a subtropical cyclone in the next 5 days. It may bring rain to Bermuda, but will be no threat to the U.S. #khou11 #houston #weather pic.twitter.com/grHExAeeab — david paul (@DavidPaulKHOU) May 20, 2021

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30 every year.