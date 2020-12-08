Miles to go? What top airlines are doing about unused frequent flyer miles due to COVID-19

Here's how the top U.S. airlines are accommodating their frequent flyer members.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought our lives grinding to a halt, literally and figuratively, as people have been forced to cancel business trips, personal vacations and many other types of travel.

That's why most of the major U.S. airlines are making accommodations for people who use their frequent flyer programs. Perks include things like extending the expiration dates of points or adding credits.

Here's a look at how the top airlines are accommodating their best customers:

Southwest Airlines

The airline is allowing Rapid Rewards members and Companion Pass holders an extension of the benefits due to the pandemic. In addition to the extension, the airline is offering more points to certain members as a show of appreciation.

United Airlines

The airline announced several changes, including extending United MileagePlus premier status through January 2022, and extending expiring points by six months, among many other changes.

American Airlines

The airline's AAdvantage program is suspending some mileage expiration. Also, the airline is extending elite status through Jan. 31, 2022. They've also lowered elite qualification requirements since people have been traveling much less due to the pandemic.

Delta Airlines

Delta has extended its SkyMiles and Medallion program benefits an additional year through January 31, 2022. Each of those programs has several other benefits, including additional points and credits.

Frontier Airlines

The budget airline has paused the expiration of miles earned through its frequent flyer program FRONTIER Miles. The airline will send a 90-day communication to all members with miles before resuming expirations.

Allegiant Air

Allegiant does not have a traditional frequent flyer program. The only way you can earn and use points is with the carrier's co-branded credit card, the Allegiant World MasterCard issued by Bank of America.