Christmas holiday travel: Check road conditions, wait times at airports

“We can’t say it enough. Arrive early, arrive early, arrive early. That’s the No. 1 tip we can give any traveler,” Patricia Mancha, TSA spokesperson, said.

HOUSTON — Are you preparing to travel for the Christmas holiday weekend?

Millions of Texans are expected to hit the road and the skies. In fact, AAA expects nearly 113 million Americans to travel through the end of the year.

It's perfect timing for a road trip. The average price for a gallon of gas in Houston is $2.63, which is a 10-cent decrease from a week ago.

If you're hitting the skies, prepare for long lines at the airports. The only thing worse than waiting in a long line is missing your flight so airport officials are recommending travelers get to the airport two hours early for domestic flights.

Airports are expected to be busy leading up to Christmas so if you're flying out, check ahead for wait times at the airports so you can plan according. Travelers can check security wait times here for Bush and Hobby.

A quick reminder if you’re flying with gifts. TSA said a lot of travelers get upset when they have to open up beautifully wrapped gifts, so they recommend waiting to wrap presents until after going through security or using gift bags.

Also note, it's OK to travel with food as long as it's solid.

"So tamales, you can travel with as many as you can carry. But if you're bringing salsa, make sure its under 3.4 oz," said Mancha.

Starting today, 3.4 million people are expected to fly through Houston’s airports for the winter holidays. Today and tomorrow are the single busiest days at @iah and @HobbyAirport, and it shows! We’ve got a @TSA Precheck pop up with @Idemia_NA now thru Sat. #HolidayTravel pic.twitter.com/I6dirwxTI6 — Melissa Correa (@MelCorrea_HOU) December 15, 2022

What you need to know

Whether you're driving or flying in or out of Texas, you should stay up to date with travel conditions. KHOU 11 is tracking the weather, road traffic and flight updates.

