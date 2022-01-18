Frontier Airlines starts travel out of Hobby Airport in May

The airline will provide nonstop flights to Las Vegas, Orlando and Cancun.

HOUSTON — Frontier Airlines is coming to Hobby Airport!

The airline announced Tuesday that it will begin nonstop services to Las Vegas, Orlando and Cancun starting in May with fares as low as $39.

Starting on May 26, Frontier Airlines will be flying to Cancun from Hobby Airport three times a week, with introductory fares starting at $79.

On May 27, the airline will start travel to Las Vegas and Orlando out of Hobby Aiport. The airline will fly to Las Vegas four times a week with introductory fares as low as $59. Travel to Orlando will also be four times a week with introductory fares as low as $39.

“I want to thank everybody at Hobby," said Alfredo Gonzalez, International and Domestic Manager with Frontier Airlines. "This was a labor of a lot of people working together to make sure we had it right.”

Although this is Frontier Airlines' first venture out of Hobby, it's not its first venture out of Houston.

Frontier has been serving George Bush Intercontinental Airport for over 20 years with flights to Atlanta, Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando and Philadephia.

The airline said it was excited to expand its services over to Hobby after the airport was recently recognized as the only 5-star airport in North America by Skytrax, an international air transport rating organization.

According to Skytrax, Hobby made a “wide range of substantial guest experience upgrades to the terminal interiors, passenger facilities, and customer service initiatives” to help boost it from four to five stars. Those improvements include a new children’s play area, state-of-the-art restroom facilities, modern signage and information systems, a prayer room and a new stage for live music performances.