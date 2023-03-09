Avoiding travel frustrations

Blanca Cobb offers tips on how to avoid travel delays and coping when they happen.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Busy holiday weekends mean unplanned travel disruptions, whether it's city traffic, car wrecks, flight delays, or cancelations. Here are tips to deal with travel disruptions.

Giving yourself extra time can help prevent frustrations that go with travel delays. You'd be amazed at your stress tolerance levels when you give yourself extra time on the road and at airports.

When you travel, your mindset can make a difference in how you perceive travel snafus if you take deep breaths when you find out that traffic is longer than you anticipated or your flight is delayed. Try box breathing, where you take a deep breath to the count of four, hold for a four count, exhale for a count of four, and hold for a four count. Focus on your breathing to help shut out random thoughts.

A backup plan is an overlooked way to deal with the stress and get you to your destination quicker. Some examples include alternate routes, next available flights, and different airports that you can fly into. Additionally, remind yourself that there are different ways to solve problems.