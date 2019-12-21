SILSBEE, Texas — A Buna man has died following a crash at intersection of Hwy 96 and Nerren Drive in Silsbee.

The crash happened around 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from Silsbee Police, the driver of a silver Toyota SUV pulled out in front of a 2000 model, gray Chevrolet 4 door passenger car that was traveling north on US Highway 96.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as Arthur Simmons, 83, from Buna.

Simmons was pronounced deceased at the scene by Hardin County JP 6 Jackie Werner.

A passenger in the Toyota SUV, a 76 year old female from Orange, was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont.

The Chevrolet car was driven by Ian Tate, 22, of Silsbee.

A 21 year old female from Silsbee was a passenger in the Chevrolet.

Both were taken by ambulance to Christus Hospital St. Elizabeth.

Their condition is not known at this time.

SILSBEE POLICE PRESS RELEASE

