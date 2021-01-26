x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Travel

Ben J. Rogers Visitor Center reopens following Imelda flood damage

Ben J. Rogers Visitor Center on Interstate 10 closed in Sept. 2019 for repairs and remodeling from the damage, but and reopened on Jan. 20.
Credit: Jefferson County

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Ben J. Rogers Regional Visitors Center announced it is reopening in January after being closed more than a year due to flooding from Tropical Storm Imelda. 

The building on Interstate 10 closed in Sept. 2019 for repairs and remodeling from the damage, but and reopened on Jan. 20, staff said in a news release. 

"We look forward to welcoming old friends and the traveling public again," operations manager La Rue Rougeau said in the statement.

COVID-19 restrictions and mask requirements in Jefferson County will be enforced for all visitors and staff, along with extra precautions and sanitizing efforts, Rougeau said. 

The Ben J. Rogers Visitors Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until summer hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. go into effect May 30. 

"At this time, we will not be opening our meeting rooms to groups, but will revisit as changes in restrictions permit," Rougeau said. 

The staff thanked the Jefferson County Commissioner's Court for their support in the reopening. 

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Related Articles