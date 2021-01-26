Ben J. Rogers Visitor Center reopens following Imelda flood damage

Ben J. Rogers Visitor Center on Interstate 10 closed in Sept. 2019 for repairs and remodeling from the damage, but and reopened on Jan. 20.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Ben J. Rogers Regional Visitors Center announced it is reopening in January after being closed more than a year due to flooding from Tropical Storm Imelda.

The building on Interstate 10 closed in Sept. 2019 for repairs and remodeling from the damage, but and reopened on Jan. 20, staff said in a news release.

"We look forward to welcoming old friends and the traveling public again," operations manager La Rue Rougeau said in the statement.

COVID-19 restrictions and mask requirements in Jefferson County will be enforced for all visitors and staff, along with extra precautions and sanitizing efforts, Rougeau said.

The Ben J. Rogers Visitors Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until summer hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. go into effect May 30.

"At this time, we will not be opening our meeting rooms to groups, but will revisit as changes in restrictions permit," Rougeau said.

The staff thanked the Jefferson County Commissioner's Court for their support in the reopening.

