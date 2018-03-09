IVANHOE — An 18-year-old Devers man and his grandparents, as well as a 48-year-old man from Tyler were killed Monday afternoon in a wreck on U.S. Highway 69 in Tyler County.

The crash, which happened around 1:45 p.m. between Ivanhoe and Woodville, shut down the highway in both directions for more than four hours according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say a Ford F250 pickup driven by Travis Layne Jordan,18, of Devers, was traveling south bound when it crossed over into the north bound lanes and struck a Dodge pickup towing an RV and driven by Robert Alan Beard, 48, of Tyler.

Jordan and his grandparents, Harvey Lamar DuBose, 75, and Ann Jones DuBose, both of Hull who were riding with him were all killed in the wreck according to the release.

Beard, the driver of the Dodge, was also killed and a passenger in his truck, Leslie McCaa, 41, of Tyler, was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with serious injuries according to the release.

The highway was reopened by a little after 7 p.m.

