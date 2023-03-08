Wreck along Interstate 10 claims 1 life early Thursday morning in Orange

The investigation of the wreck has been turned over to troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

ORANGE, Texas — One person is dead following an early-morning wreck along Interstate 10 in Orange Thursday.

The wreck, which happened at about 2:45 a.m., was in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near exit number 877 for 16th St in Orange.

Police and firefighters from the City of Orange initially responded to the scene east of Adams Bayou where an 18-wheeler and a pickup collided.

Orange County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins pronounced the driver of the pickup dead at the scene and has ordered an autopsy be performed.

All eastbound lanes were closed for some time and traffic was diverted to the 16th St exit but, as of 6:25 a.m., traffic maps appear to show all traffic running smoothly. again.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.