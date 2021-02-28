Woman killed in hit-and-run in Orange overnight Sunday

Orange Police said officers found Lexie Ann Sheridan, 24, of Nederland, dead in the roadway after being hit by a car that fled the scene.

ORANGE, Texas — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Orange early Sunday morning.

The accident happened around 2:41 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28 near South Highway 87 and Cypress Wood Drive, Orange Police Lt. J. Baggett said in a news release.

Officers found a woman dead in the roadway. Orange Police identified her as Lexie Ann Sheridan, 24, of Nederland.

The car that hit her fled the scene, Baggett said.

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Judge Hershel Stagner pronounced her dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy.

Orange Police is still investigating this case, Baggett said.

