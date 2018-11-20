BEAUMONT — A well-known Beaumont Police motorcycle officer was taken to the hospital following a Tuesday-morning collision.

A spokesperson for the police department said Officer Kolin Burmaster was going north on the Interstate 10 service road in the turn-around lane around 11:35 a.m. A vehicle left the Exxon gas station parking lot, crossed all lanes of traffic, into the path of Officer Burmaster’s motorcycle, causing the collision.

A Beaumont Police Department news release says Officer Burmaster was taken to the Hospital with, “serious but not life-threatening injuries.”

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the collision.

Officer Burmaster has served as a Beaumont police officer since 1983.

