Authorities Monday released the name of a 72-year-old Vidor woman killed in a head-on collision Sunday.

The victim is identified as Vivian Townsend Markle.

DPS Sergeant Stephanie Davis said the multiple-vehicle collision happened shortly after 7 p.m. on FM 105 near Mansfield Road in Orange County. She said the initial report from investigating troopers says a 1996 Honda was going north on FM 105. A 2008 Ford SUV was going south. The driver of the Honda went into the southbound lane while entering a curve and hit the Ford head-on.

Markle was taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth. Doctors were not able to save her life. She was pronounced deceased in the emergency room.

The driver of the Honda, Blake Travis Bowen, 36, of Vidor, was taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth with unknown injuries.

Sgt. Davis said the investigation is ongoing and no other details are available as of 8:30 a.m. Monday.

