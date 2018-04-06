Vidor Police and the Orange County Sheriff's office are on the scene of a head-on collision at the near the intersection of Mansfield Rd and HWY 105.

One person was trapped in their vehicle, according to Police Chief Rod Carroll.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time, but two people were transported to area hospitals.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

From Department of Public Safety...

At approximately 7:15p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on FM 105, near Mansfield Road, in Orange County.

At this time, there are reports of injuries but the extent of those injuries are unknown.

Troopers and other emergency personnel are in the scene, but details are limited.

Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area and stay alert for emergency vehicles and slow or stopped traffic.

Additional details will be released as information is confirmed.

