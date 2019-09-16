BEAUMONT, Texas — A pickup truck caught fire and exploded during an accident on I-10 in Beaumont early Sunday morning.

The accident shutdown I-10 eastbound for an hour around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

Preliminary reports indicate that a truck rear-ended another vehicle and caught fire, Beaumont Fire-Rescue District Chief Russell Bryan said.

Magnesium and aluminum burning in the truck sparked the intense flames, Bryan said. Beaumont Police directed traffic while Beaumont Fire-Rescue put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, and both parties refused medical treatment, Bryan said.

