BEAUMONT — An 18-wheeler that got it's trailer stuck on the wall along Interstate 10 in Beaumont has been causing traffic to back up Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. in the curve along westbound Interstate 10 in the curve at the IH-10/Hwy 69 exchange.

The wreck, which left the rear wheels of the trucks trailer hanging off the road over the retaining wall, forced the closure of the Gladys Street exit.

Police ask that driers in the area use caution as crews work to remove the truck and clean up the scene.

MORE | Southeast Texas Traffic Map

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Add the 12News App to your mobile device

© 2018 KBMT