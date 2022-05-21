Weekend construction on Hwy. 69, I-10 could lead to delays in Beaumont

TxDOT says most of the work will be happening overnight.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation sent out several alerts of closures around Southeast Texas.

Starting on May 21, the outside lane of I-10 eastbound west of Smith Road will be closed from 6 a.m. to midnight due to construction. Drivers should expect some delays.

Highway 69 southbound at Tram Road will be closed overnight Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. also due to construction. A detour is expected to the frontage road.

Please use an alternate route for an overnight closure Sunday, May 22 on SH105 at US Highway 69. This is due to work on the overpass.

Exit ramps from US Highway 69 southbound and I-10 eastbound are set to be closed overnight on Sunday May 22 until Monday May 23 because of work on the railroad overpass.

Crews are working on US Highway 69 north and southbound from SH124 to MLK overnight on May 22, through May 26 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures are to be expected.

We will update this story if we receive additional alerts from TxDOT.