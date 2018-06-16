Beaumont Police Department confirms that a major automobile collision occurred on the 2500 block of E. Lucas Dr. in Beaumont shortly before 11 a.m.

A white Toyota Sequoia was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when it hydroplaned and collided with a sedan traveling eastbound.

Currently three people have been reported with injuries, with one person needing the 'Jaws of Life' to escape the sedan.

The road is currently closed at the 2500 block of E. Lucas, but crews are working to reopen it as soon as possible.

12News will provide updates as soon as they are made available.

© 2018 KBMT