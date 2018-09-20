BEAUMONT — Three people were killed in a fiery wreck that shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Major Drive Thursday morning.

Several vehicles were involved including a pickup truck that burned after being struck by an 18-wheeler in a wreck that shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate just west of Beaumont Thursday morning according to Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow.

There is also a hazardous materials spill associated with the wreck that is being cleaned up according to Morrow.

The wreck happened on the Major Drive overpass at about 6:30 a.m.

A previous wreck, in which a 45-year-old Deer Park man was killed when his pickup rear-ended an 18-wheeler about two and a half hours earlier, was still being cleared several miles ahead.

It is currently unclear if traffic from that wreck, near the Goodyear plant, was a factor in the wreck on the Major Drive overpass.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

