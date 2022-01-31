Texas DPS investigating after Monday afternoon crash leaves motorcyclist dead

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released pending family notification.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a Monday afternoon crash left a motorcyclist dead.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on the Interstate 10 service road near Rose City. An initial investigation suggests that a 2004 Chevrolet SUV and 2002 Honda motorcycle were travelling eastbound.

The motorcycle was behind the Chevrolet and at some point struck the back of the SUV, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release. At this time, it is unclear as to how or why this happened.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is not being released pending family notification.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth to be treated for their injuries. The passenger of the Chevrolet was not injured during the crash.

The identities of the driver and passenger of the Chevrolet have not been confirmed.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full Texas DPS release:

