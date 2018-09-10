BEAUMONT — Drivers along a stretch of Major Drive will need to slow down Tuesday morning after the speed limit was lowered by 10 miles per hour.

The Beaumont City Council voted last week to reduce the speed limit from 60 to 50 miles per hour between Delaware and Folsom Drive.

Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation changed out the speed limit signs Tuesday morning and the City of Beaumont will now begin enforcing the lower speed limit.

The Texas Department of Transportation spent three years studying the1.63 mile section and found an alarming number of crashes.

"We noticed that the crash rate was very high", said TxDOT spokesperson Sarah Dupre.

"Obviously, safety is our number one priority at TxDOT. We feel by lowering the speed limit, it will hopefully help with reducing crashes in that area," she said.

TxDOT compared similar roads across the state and found that this part of North Major Drive saw a crash rate three times higher than the statewide average.

A three year report showed that from February 2015 to February 2018, 76 crashes occurred on this stretch, according to TxDOT.

