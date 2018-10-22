HOUSTON – The sheriff’s office is telling the public to make sure their hitches are properly installed after a scary incident on I-45 early Monday.

A tow hitch smashed through the front of a car heading southbound on I-45 north near Spring Cypress, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the hitch flew into the passenger seat, which thankfully was not occupied.

“Please make sure your hitches are properly installed. Someone could've died,” tweeted HCSO.

AAA tells CBS Austin most debris-related crashes occur on freeways and interstates where vehicles travel at higher speeds. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there were nearly 1,600 crashes caused by debris falling off of vehicles in Texas between 2012 and 2015. Five people were also killed in that span.

