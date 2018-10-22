BEAUMONT — First responders are are working a single car crash with reported injuries in West Jefferson County Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened at about 2 p.m. on Smith Road near Kidd road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

There have been injuries reported in the wreck but not yet confirmed according to the release.

Drivers in the area should use caution.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when as we receive more confirmed information.

From the Texas Department of Public Safety...

At approximately 2:00p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report of a single vehicle crash on Smith Road in Jefferson County. The crash occurred near Kidd Road.

Troopers and other emergency personnel are in route to the crash scene; therefore, crash details are limited. Injuries have been reported, but have not been confirmed by DPS Troopers.

Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area and to stay alert for slow moving or stopped vehicles.

Additional details will be released as information is confirmed.

