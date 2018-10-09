JASPER COUNTY — The driver of a vehicle was trapped in their car Monday afternoon following a rollover wreck in Jasper County.

The vehicle was traveling on U.S. Highway 96 just south of RR255 when the driver lost control of the vehicle which rolled several times according to a new release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Details are limited and no mention was made by DPS of injuries at this time.

The wreck happened at about 2:25 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

From a Texas Department of Public Safety News release...

At approximately 2:15p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a single vehicle crash on US-96, just South of RR 255, in Jasper County.

Preliminary reports indicate that a passenger was traveling on US-96 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled over several times before coming to rest with the driver trapped inside the vehicle.

Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area and stay alert for emergency vehicles.

At this time, crash details are limited. Additional details will be released as information is confirmed.

