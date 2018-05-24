A Silsbee man has died after his Camaro rear-ended a garbage truck on US 96 in Hardin County on Thursday morning.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Stephanie Davis told 12News the accident happened at 4:15 a.m. about five miles north of Silsbee.

An initial DPS report says a Mack garbage truck was headed north and a Camaro driven by Justin Dwayne Smith, 25, of Silsbee, slammed into the back of the truck. Smith was taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth with serious injuries. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

"Smith did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased at Memorial Herman Hospital by Dr. David Meyer,” Sgt. Davis stated in a press release on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

The crash remains under investigation.

© 2018 KBMT