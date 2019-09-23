BEAUMONT, Texas — Several roads and highways in Southeast Texas are still closed Monday as the floodwaters from Tropical Storm Imelda continue to recede.

TxDOT was able to reopen I-10 between Beaumont and Winnie Sunday, but some areas were just one lane each direction due to standing water on the road.

As of 9:20 a.m. Monday, the following roads are closed, according to DriveTexas:

SH 12 closed from N Linscomb Road to Old Buna Road

FM 1130 closed from SH 62 to near Zavalla Road

FM 1442 closed from just south of I-10 to Orangefield Road

FM 2802 from SH 62 to Texla Road to Orangefield Road

You can also click here to see a detailed map with the latest on highway closures from DriveTexas.

Note, DriveTexas only displays conditions for roadways on the TxDOT-maintained system, including Interstates, US Highways, State Highways, and Farm- (FM) and Ranch- (RM) to- Market roadways. For non-state maintained roadways, you should contact the city or county that maintains it.

Vehicles from Houston to Beaumont were abandoned as Imelda dropped as much as 40 inches of rain in some areas Thursday.