The Purple Heart Memorial Bridge has been under construction for over six years now.

The original projected completion date was set for fall 2015, but it was later announced the bridge would be done in March 2017, then spring 2018.

Now spring has come and gone, and the bridge is still under construction. TxDOT Public Information Officer Sarah Dupre said they now expect the bridge to be complete by the end of summer 2018.

"With any construction project it's hard to put an exact completion date on it, different issues come up, obviously we had Harvey last year, so different things come up and projects get pushed back," said Dupre.

Dupre said they understand construction can be frustrating but they ask that you continue to be patient with them.

"The end is coming and will be here soon on this bridge and it will be completed by the end of the summer is what we're anticipating," said Dupre.

She said some people have expressed concern that the contractor has left, but that is not the case.

"The contractor is still very much at work. We do want to make sure people are aware things are going on underneath the bridge, that's not always visible from up top," said Dupre.

Howard Kinney has worked at Pappy's Boat Shop and Club right next to the construction for 2 years. He's ready for the construction to be over.

"It's a hassle because you have to go all the way down, turn around at the bus stop just to get back to Beaumont," said Kinney.

Kinney said the construction makes it hard for people to see the shop from the road.

"It basically blocks our view to the oncoming and outgoing people," said Kinney.

He says he's hoping once the construction is complete business will prosper.

According to Dupre there are no upcoming lane closures expected while they complete the project.

