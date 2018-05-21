Police in Port Arthur are cracking down on traffic violations from not wearing seatbelts to driving while impaired.

The department is making use of grant money from the Texas Department of Transportation sponsored "Selective Traffic Enforcement Program", also known as "STEP."

The crack-down which will target speeders, seat-belt and child seat violators, as well as impaired drivers, will continue through June 4, 2018, as more vehicles hit the road for the start of summer.

From the Port Arthur Police Department...

Beginning May 22, 2018, The Port Arthur Police Department will begin enhanced enforcement of traffic violators in an effort to combat motor vehicle accidents, specifically fatality accidents. The Port Arthur Police Department is utilizing the Selective Traffic Enforcement program, S.T.E P, which is a grant program sponsored by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The S.T.E.P grant will focus on speed violations, impaired drivers and seatbelt violators, including those that do not properly restrain children in safety seats.

In Texas, the law requires everyone in a vehicle to buckle up or face fines and court costs up to $200. Children younger than 8 years of age must be in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches.

If they are not properly restrained, the driver of the vehicle faces fines up to $250 plus court costs.

The enforcement efforts under the S.T.E.P grant will continue until June 4, 2018.

Memorial Day falls in the middle of this time period and marks the traditional start of summer.

During this period many people take to the road to enjoy the long weekend with friends and family.

This is a perfect time of the year to encourage drivers to be safe and buckle up.

© 2018 KBMT