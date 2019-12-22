GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A man from Port Arthur died in an accident about 80 miles northeast of Houston.

The accident happened when a 2016 Ford Fusion going east on FM 2 failed to give fight of way at a stop sign on TX 6 and was hit by a 2006 Mercedes Benz going south, seven miles north of Navasota about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, Texas DPS Sgt. Jimmy Morgan said. The Mercedes Benz hit the Ford Fusion on the driver's side of the car.

Warren Samuel, 24, of Port Arthur, who was driving the 2016 Ford Fusion, was pronounced dead at the scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Mark Lauglin, Morgan said.

The driver of the 2006 Mercedes Benz, Omar Kashu, age 24, of Richardson taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Grimes County. His condition is stable and his injuries were not life-threatening, Morgan said.

