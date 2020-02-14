BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a car early Friday morning.

The incident happened in the 2500 block of College St. at Avenue G near Debb’s Liquor at about 2 a.m. Friday morning.

A 12News crew was at the scene shortly after the person was struck and reports that an ambulance arrived but left after a short time because the person did not survive.

The eastbound lanes of College St. were closed for a short period while officers investigated but have since reopened.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

