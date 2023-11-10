Person walking along Interstate 10 in Orange County struck, killed by 18-wheeler

An Orange County justice of the peace pronounced the person dead at the scene.

ORANGE, Texas — A person walking along Interstate 10 in Orange County was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler early Wednesday morning.

A Freightliner truck-tractor pulling a trailer was headed west along Interstate 10 near mile marker 876 at about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, October 11, 2023, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The truck, driven by a 27-year-old Florida man, struck a person walking in the roadway according to the news release.

The person's name will not be released until their family has been notified.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident and have released no other information at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.