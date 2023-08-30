Eastbound Interstate 10 in Orange closed after person struck by vehicle early Wednesday

At 6:30 a.m. traffic was backed up more than 2.5 miles.

ORANGE, Texas — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shut down early Wednesday morning after a person was struck in Orange.

The person was struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the interstate just west of Texas Highway 87 around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, forcing the eastbound lanes to be shutdown.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.