HOUSTON — The closure of I-10 over the San Jacinto River is creating headaches for drivers who depend on one of the busiest freeways in the country.

Some of you have told us your commute in the Crosby area that normally takes about 30 minutes took upwards of two hours on Monday. There are also delays in Baytown near the Fred Hartman Bridge.

But there could be some relief coming very soon. Work is underway to combine eastbound and westbound traffic onto one side of the freeway, and I-10 could partially reopen by Wednesday morning.

“We are pleased to have validated information that the eastbound bridge was unaffected by the barge hits and anticipate opening the eastbound bridge to two-way traffic within the next 24 hours,” said Quincy Allen, Houston District Engineer for TxDOT, in a statement released Tuesday.

*Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story reported that City of Baytown officials said the bridge would be open Tuesday evening. However, TxDOT officials now say the bridge will be open Wednesday morning.

Data was collected by TxDOT sonar and dive teams.

"Our bridge engineers are reviewing all of those inspections to make sure that the eastbound bridge is structurally safe for traffic," said TxDOT spokeswoman Emily Black.

Photos released Tuesday by the Texas Department of Transportation show crews putting up a concrete divider on the bridge that was not damaged.

While the damaged bridge is being worked on, traffic will continue eastbound and westbound by sharing the undamaged bridge.

"We’re expecting a full return to normal within months. It’s going to take months to repair the westbound bridge," said Black. "You’ve seen the videos going around. There is obvious and extensive damage on the westbound side. That’s going to take many months to fix."

The state is currently working with a contractor which will install some temporary support beams. The additional support will allow engineers to safely inspect the bridge so a design team can better understand the updates required to make the bridge passable again. The repairs will be a part of an emergency bid opened by the state.

There will still be delays in the area as traffic is reduced from four lanes to two lanes in each direction, but it will likely be better than a total closure for the months to come.

Barges slammed into the I-10 bridge last Friday in the rough flood waters that came with Imelda.

Currently, drivers are being directed around the bridge and calling this experience a "total nightmare."

Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning a long stream of cars and trucks were seen moving slowly along the feeder roads going east and west. Some drivers even pulled over to plot their next moves.

"In the meantime I’m gonna get an alternate route. I ain’t got no choice. This load I got has to be turned in today,” says Carl Belcher, a trucker.

The barges underneath the bridge have been removed and now sonar equipment is being used to inspect the bridge’s support pillars.

Drivers may be getting headaches but nearby businesses worry about their bottom line.

"My business is terrible on account of this,” says Alex Addy who owns a truck wash business along I-10.

There are alternate routes. The Lynchburg Ferry is back open, so that will help some drivers. The tolls have been waived on the Houston Ship Channel Bridge, and you can try Highways 90, 225 or 146.

Transportation officials say your best bet is to avoid the area altogether.

As for the barge companies involved in last week's collision, "we handle this bridge-versus-barge just as we would handle an 18-wheeler that hits an overpass," said Black. "So we do a normal damage claim with the responsible parties insurance company. So that’s going to all be going through insurance. I can’t tell you how the claim’s going to go, but we try to recoup some of the costs from the responsible parties insurance, that way."

To give you perspective, in February the I-10 bridge along the San Jacinto River was shutdown after a barge collision. TxDOT filed a claim with the insurance company for that barge company. Black says the claim is still being processed seven months after the incident.

