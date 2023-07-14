Wreck involving overturned 18-wheeler shuts down eastbound Interstate 10 in Vidor

The wreck happened before 1 p.m. and just before 3 p.m. Vidor Police said the interstate could remain closed for a few more hours.

VIDOR, Texas — No injuries were reported Friday afternoon following a wreck involving a vehicle and an 18-wheeler that overturned along the interstate in Vidor.

The wreck forced the shutdown of Interstate 10 in Vidor and backed up traffic for more than six miles from the wreck to west of Rose City.

The 18-wheeler carrying a load of beans flipped long eastbound Interstate 10 near Eastgate Pentecostal Church according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

The wreck happened before 1 p.m. and just before 3 p.m. Carroll told 12News the interstate could remain closed for a few more hours while the wreck is cleared.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers will be investigating the wreck Carroll said.

The interstate is shut down between Main St and Eastgate Pentecostal Church he said.

MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.