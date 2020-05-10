Orange man dies after crashing into several trees in Jasper County

State Troopers reported the driver of a 2014 Ford pickup ran through a stop sign on FM 2246 at TX 62 and went off the road, hitting several trees.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A man from Orange died after running through a stop sign and crashing into several trees near Buna Sunday night, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 at the intersection of FM 2246 and TX 62 in Jasper County about 9 miles from Buna, Texas DPS Sgt. Stephanie Davis said.

State Troopers reported a 2014 Ford pickup was going northbound on FM 2246 when the driver ran through a stop sign at TX 62 and went off the road, going through a ditch and hitting several trees.

Logan Ryan McInnis, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Steven Conner.

The accident investigation is still on-going, Davis said.