A major accident has been confirmed on the 1200 block of W Highway 73, near Savannah Ave in Port Arthur.

Lieutenant Jeremy Lloyd of the Port Arthur Police Department told 12News that the accident involved a pickup truck and a sedan.

One female was ejected from the pickup truck upon impact, and later taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Westbound lanes were originally closed for about two hours following the accident, but have since been reopened.

The person that was ejected from the truck is in critical condition, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

12News will provide updates as soon as they become available.

© 2018 KBMT