PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened in the 2800 block of MLK Drive on Wednesday. Many know the road as Highway 82.

Police Chief Tim Duriso tells 12News that two vehicles collided head-on around three o'clock on Wednesday in front of the "XYZ Gate" at Motiva.

One person died at the scene and another is in the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated and police have not released the identity of the person killed.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release...

On 11/21/18 at approximately 2:18 pm, the Port Arthur Police Department received a 911 of a major traffic accident in the 3000 block of SH 82 (MLK Blvd.)

It was determined that a white GMC truck was traveling south, crossed into the northbound lane of traffic and was struck by a Red Chevy truck traveling north.

The GMC truck flipped over the concrete guardrail, landing on its roof.

The driver of the GMC was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam pronounced the driver of the Red Chevy truck deceased at the scene.

The names are not being released at the time of this press release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

