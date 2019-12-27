GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — One person died and two people were critically injured in a head on collision in heavy fog Friday morning near the High Island Bridge.

The accident happened at 7:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27 in the 2200 block of Highway 124. Two ambulances were called to the scene, Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department said. The fog was too thick to airlift anyone to Galveston hospitals.

Witnesses told police they saw the driver of the southbound vehicle driving recklessly at high speeds, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said in a news release.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston (UTMB) in critical condition. The driver of the northbound vehicle was also taken to UTMB in critical condition and pronounced dead on arrival. A woman who was a passenger in the northbound vehicle was taken in critical condition to St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont.

The Galveston Sheriff's Office is still investigating if operator impairment could have caused the accident, Trochesset said.

