One dead, another hurt in wreck on Highway 69 near Central Mall

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said that one person died at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital after an accident around 3 p.m. Feb. 18.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — One person died and another person is in the hospital after an accident near Central Mall in Port Arthur Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. Feb. 18, shutting down the northbound lanes of Highway 69.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso confirmed that one person died at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital with injures.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, traffic on the feeder road is still moving, but drivers can expect significant delays.

MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.