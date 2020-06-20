VIDOR, Texas — One person died after an accident in Vidor Saturday night.

The accident happened near the intersection of Highway 90 and North Dewitt, Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said in a news release. A 911 caller told Vidor dispatch that the driver was trapped in the car and not responding.

When Acadian ambulance arrived, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation showed that a car was traveling southbound on North Dewitt when the driver failed to yield right-of-way at a stop sign, Carroll said. A second car traveling westbound on Highway 90 hit the first car in the driver's side door.

The driver of the first car was pronounced dead by Orange County Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton. An autopsy has been ordered and the name of the driver has not been released while officials are working to notify family members. The driver of the second car refused to be taken to the hospital, Carroll said.

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Metal barriers and Trump gear: Crowd getting ready for Tulsa rally

Atlanta police sickout calls continue for third day

Barr tells federal prosecutor Trump has removed him, but president says 'I wasn't involved'

6 staffers setting up for Trump Tulsa rally positive for COVID-19

Family says body of Gregory Morales, missing Fort Hood soldier, found

Eskimo Pies to be renamed after nearly a century

Jacksonville police find mannequin dressed in NYPD uniform hanging from I-95 overpass near Zoo Parkway exit

Beaumont Police seek suspect in fatal shooting early Saturday at downtown nightclub