No injuries reported after Beaumont school bus, pickup collide Tuesday morning

A second bus was dispatched to the scene and took the students to school at Odom Elementary School.
Credit: 12News

BEAUMONT, Texas — A pickup truck and a BISD school bus carrying 38 students collided along College St. Tuesday morning but no injuries were reported.

The wreck happened on eastbound College St. near Chamberlin Dr. but no injuries were reported according to a Beaumont Independent School District spokesperson Jackie Simien.

The driver of the pickup received four citations related to the wreck including one for not having insurance Simien told 12News.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

